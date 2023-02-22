Property lost as fire guts Kayunga buildings

Property worth millions was on Wednesday lost in a fire that gutted buildings and makeshift structures in Kayunga Town, Kayunga District.

The morning fire that occurred in Kayunga Central Zone, according to residents, was started by an electric spark from sagging electricity wires above one of the buildings.

The burnt buildings housed shops, video halls, bars, betting and sports centres.

“The spark ignited the fire that caught one of the makeshift building and then spread to other buildings,” Mr Tonny Wamuti, the Kayunga Central Zone LCI chairperson explained.

Mr Wamuti’s grandfather’s house was also among those that were razed down.

But a police officer attached to Kayunga police fire brigade who preferred not to be named said the cause of the fire had not been established.

“Investigations into what caused the fire is ongoing,” he said, adding that they quickly informed the Kayunga fire brigade, which is located about 300 meters away but by the time the team arrived at the scene, the wild fire had spread to other buildings and burnt all the property to ashes.

An eye witness said the water in the fire brigade vehicle got finished before the fire was extinguished, forcing it to go back to get more water and upon return the fire had engulfed more buildings.

Some of the affected residents said the fire could have been work of an arsonist who was paid by people who want to grab the land on which the burnt buildings are established.

“Someone deliberately burnt these buildings they want to grab our land,” Mr Sam Lutalo said.

Mr Lawrence Kizito, another affected resident said he lost property worth

Shs10m and did not know where to start.

Ms Faidah Kulabako, the Kayunga Town Clerk, said the way the structures were put up made it easy for the fire to spread and cause a lot of damage. She said they intend to guide on how new structures would be built following a proper plan.