Protesters block Mbarara-Ishaka road over potholes

Police in Bushenyi District were on Wednesday morning engaged in running battles with road users who blocked the Mbarara-Ishaka road saying it has become a death trap due to the terrible state it is currently in.

The charged residents including civil society activists at around 11am blocked the highway with tree branches accusing the government of neglecting a critical spot at Kajurugo in Bushenyi town.

This paralyzed traffic for some hours before police dispersed the protesters and cleared the road.

About three people suspected to be ring leaders were arrested and are currently detained at Bushenyi Central Police Station.

This publication has established that the arrested include; Mr Apollo Lee Kakonge, the Executive Director of Western Ankole Civil Society Forum, Ms Carol Namara, and Mr Bruce Mugisha all members of the same forum.

Mr Kakonge said that the Mbarara-Kasese road via Ishaka, a crucial link between Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo, has been in a pathetic state for many years, making transportation difficult.

“This is an important road whose condition has deteriorated for a long time which impedes development. We have made several calls to the government but they kept deaf ears. So, we decided to use other means to advocate,” he said.

Ms Rosemary Tumukunde, a resident of Ishaka said the road has claimed lives due to its bad shape and it is high time the concerned authorities heeded to the call by users.

Mr Shiba Nyombi who commanded of the operation refused to comment on the matter. However, a police officer, who preferred not to be mentioned because he doesn’t speak for the force, said the residents were arrested for inciting violence and paralyzing businesses in the area.

Last November, Bushenyi District leaders during a meeting with the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) expressed dissatisfaction with the government over the deteriorating state of the road. The leaders said the road had become a deathtrap to motorists, adding that numerous calls to have it rehabilitated, have fallen on deaf ears.

The Unra Mbarara station manager, Mr Julius Ahurra, then said they were finalizing the process of rehabilitating the road.