PS Nassali returns to office despite pending court case

Dr Rose Nassali Lukwago, the PS Judicial Service Commission

By  Anthony Wesaka  &  Precious Delilah

The Permanent Secretary and secretary to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Dr Rose Nassali Lukwago, is back in office despite a pending corruption case against her.
Dr Nassali was arrested on August 8, 2019 and was to that effect, charged with causing financial loss of Shs33.8m for having allegedly facilitated an over payment to a human resource hiring firm while she was working with the Education ministry.

