Public accountants pass rate continues to weaken - ICPAU

Despite the increase in the number of people enrolling to become Certified Public Accountants (CPA), their pass rate in the final exams has continued to be low over the years, the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) has observed.

The CPA qualification plays an important role in accounting and finance fields since it almost assures a highly rewarding career, both for fresh graduates and experienced professionals.

The average pass rate for October 2021 examinations was at 36.4 per cent while it was 32.2 percent in December 2020 and 31.2 per cent in November 2019 respectively, which is deemed low.

Speaking about the October 2021 CPA result, the chairman Public Accounts Examination Board (PAEB), Mr Geoffrey Byamugisha said: “The Board notes with concern the poor performance in core subjects. The candidates need to appreciate that our examinations require application and not regurgitation of knowledge.”

Out of the 2,371 candidates who passed, 1,249 (52.7%) are female and 1,122 (47.3%) are male.

Mr Byamugisha said 4,026 candidates sat for the October 2021 examinations compared to 4,244 in December 2020 and 6,181 in November 2019.

He said 12 of the top candidates (57%) are females and 9 candidates are males. 118 students completed the CPA course compared to 109 in December 2020 and 128 in November 2019. Of the 118 students, 64 (54.2%) are female and 54 (45.8%) are male.

At least 4,113 students completed the CPA course.

“We are cognisant of the fact that students and tuition providers have been impacted by Covid-19 and were not able to prepare as would have been the case under normal conditions,” he said.

Mr Byamugisha added: “The average pass rates for all courses are higher than in the immediate pre-Covid-19 pandemic diet of November 2019. We, therefore, advise the students wishing to sit examinations in December 2021 to intensify their preparations so as to meet the examinations standard required by PAEB/ICPAU.”

Besides CPA exams, Accounting Technicians Diploma (ATD) examination results were also released.

Mr Byamugisha said 140 candidates sat for the October 2021 examinations compared to 151 in December 2020 and 225 in November 2019.

The average pass rate of 60% is significantly higher compared to 45.5% in December 2020 and 43.3% in November 2019, according to the results.

Mr Byamugisha said the longer period to prepare for examinations may have contributed to the improvement in performance, adding that the cumulative total number of students who have completed the ATD course is 1,790.

In the course of Certified Tax Advisory (CTA) Examinations, Mr Byamugisha said 72 candidates sat for the October 2021 examinations compared to 58 in December 2020 and 110 in November 2019.

The average pass rate of 54.6% is significantly higher compared to 41.2% in December 2020 and 45.7% in November 2019.