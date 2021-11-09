Public accountants pass rate continues to weaken - ICPAU

Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) president CPA Constant Othieno Mayende (R) releases CPA results of the October diet. Left is CPA Geoffrey Byamugisha, the Chairman of the Public Accountants Examinations Board. 

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • The average pass rate for October 2021 examinations was at 36.4 per cent while it was 32.2 per cent in December 2020 and 31.2 per cent in November 2019 respectively, which is deemed low. 

Despite the increase in the number of people enrolling to become Certified Public Accountants (CPA), their pass rate in the final exams has continued to be low over the years, the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) has observed.

