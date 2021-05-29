RDC blocks victory party for Buhweju LC5 boss

By Zadock Amanyisa More by this Author

A highly anticipated victory party for the newly sworn in Buhweju District chairperson that had been organised by the district local government on Friday was unceremoniously disrupted.

Mr Deo Atuhaire’s victory party that was expected to attract residents of Buhweju District and dignitaries from Ankole Sub-region and Kampala was blocked by Mr Africano Aharikundira, the Buhweju Resident District Commissioner (RDC), on grounds of violating the Covid-19 restrictions.

“The district taskforce learnt that the district chairperson was intending to conduct a victory party attracting more than 1,000 celebrants from various parts of Buhweju, neighbouring districts and Kampala,” Mr Aharikundira said on Friday.

“Given the current Covid-19 situation at both national and district level, and in view of the presidential and Ministry of Health guidelines about holding public gatherings, the district taskforce has, therefore, suspended these celebrations until guided otherwise by the line ministry.”

Instead of the victory party, a district council meeting in which the district executive committee was to be nominated, approved and inaugurated, was held but with restrictions.

Not happy

Speaking during the council sitting, Mr Atuhaire expressed disappointment over the blocking of his function, saying his wife, mother and children had been ordered by security operatives not to leave home for the function.

Advertisement

“It is shocking that my function was blocked by some people here claiming to be in charge of the district. I hear most of my guests were stopped by security operatives,” Mr Atuhaire said.

He added: “I intended to invite the managing director of National Water and Sewerage Corporation because I wanted him to see how stressed Buhweju is in terms of water service delivery, but he was told not to step in Buhweju.”

The function had been cleared by the Inspector General of Police in a letter written to the Greater Bushenyi regional police commander, on condition that the number of guests does not exceed 200.

“Refer to the request made by the Chief Administrative Officer of Buhweju District Local Government to the Inspector of Police dated May 25. The organisers should liaise with you for proper policing of this event. They must fully observe the Ministry of Health guidelines on Covid-19 prevention,” the letter read in part.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com