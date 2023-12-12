Relief as Masaka hospital restores CT scan services

Patients seeking CT scan services at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital can breathe a sigh of relief after management repaired its machine, which broke down in late October.

The suspension of services forced patients to resort to private service providers in Masaka or public facilities in Mbarara and Kampala.

According to the hospital administrator, Mr Charles Tumushiime, the CT scan is now fully operational after the supplier of the machine-Health Med, replaced the motherboard of the CT scan, which was affected by a power surge.

“The supplier sent the spare part of the machine that had been spoilt by an electrical shortcircuit and patients can now access CT scan services ,” he told this publication on Sunday.

Mr Tumushiime said the power surge also damaged the ultrasound machine and several other laboratory equipment, which have also been repaired.

The brand new CT scan, the first of its kind at the facility, was installed by the Ministry of Health in May.

The hospital director, Dr James Elima, said the machine is still under the service contract, which runs for three years.

“The machine was fixed by the supplier at no cost and we are optimistic that it will operate effectively as it was before,” he said

A CT scan machine is used to identify a disease or injury within the body. It is also used to detect tumours in the abdomen, identify heart disease or abnormalities, and locate injuries, blood clots leading to stroke, haemorrhage and other conditions such as pneumonia.

Mr Swaibu Makumbi Sulambaaya, the chairperson of Masaka Hospital Patients Association, commended the hospital management for repairing the CT scan machine.

“Patients have to pay a certain amount of money to access CT scan services, but some health workers are taking advantage of this to overcharge our people, this must stop,” he said.

A patient who requires a scan for the brain at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital pays between Shs120,000 and Shs150,000 and Shs200,000 each for the chest and abdomen.

During the commissioning of the hospital’s CT Scan machine in September, Dr Diana Atwine , the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health , directed the management to give a waiver fees for patients who, on verification, cannot afford the fees.

Mr Umar Kakooza, a parent, said after failing to get CT scan results for his child who had to undergo a surgery at the hospital, he sought the services of a private provider.

“We are happy that the CT scan services have been restored, but pray that the results are also released in the shortest time possible to ensure that patients access treatment in time,” Mr Kakooza said.

Being on the busy Mombasa-Kampala-Mbarara-Kigali highway and serving eight districts including Kalangala, Masaka hospital’s average daily contact with patients is about 2,000.

About the machine

This is the first CT scan at Masaka hospital ever since the facility was opened in 1929.By the time the machine broke down, a total of 177 patients had accessed the services, according to Mr Tumushiime