Religious leaders in Masaka launch campaign against GBV

Rev. Canon. Herbert Fred Matovu, the West Buganda Diocesan Planner talking to other religious leaders during the launch of a report on GBV in Lyatonde Town on December 10, 2021. PHOTO | CLEOPUS TUKAMARWA

By  CLEOPUS TUKAMARWA

What you need to know:

  • The rise of child abuse cases in the region is blamed on corruption from some police officers who connive with the offenders to kill cases or compromise investigations.

Religious leaders under Inter-Religious Council in Masaka Sub Region and civil society organisations have teamed up to fight increasing cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the area.

