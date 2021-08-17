Religious leaders, scientists clash over reopening places of worship

By Tonny Abet More by this Author

Scientists have said they are facing increasing attacks from some religious leaders over their stance on the prolonged lockdown of places of worship.

In a letter sent to Daily Monitor yesterday, Dr Misaki Wayengera, the chair of the Ministry of Health Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) on Covid-19, said scientists have been labelled nonbelievers.

Dr Misaki said they have “received very provocative questions on what we…perceive to be the place of God in fighting the global Covid-19 pandemic” and “relying on science alone.”

Last week, Dr Joseph Sserwadda, the head of Born Again Faith in the country, lashed out on an NTV talk show at “wrong scientists” who reportedly misadvise President Museveni.

“If you think people can observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) while in markets and buses, why do you think they can’t observe the same SOPs while in church?” he asked.

While easing lockdown restrictions on July 30, Mr Museveni reopened shopping malls, Kikuubo business centre, arcades, salons and markets.

He also gave public transport the green light to resume with 50 per cent passengers.

Mr Museveni deferred reopening places of worship, terming them as high-risk areas for contracting the virus.

He promised to consult with the Ministry of Health and the Inter-Religious Council to chart a way forward.

Places of worship were consequently advised to resort to online worship services until the next review.

Many religious leaders, however, say remote services can only be accessed by a handful of their followers who have access to Internet services.

While addressing his flock on a radio programme on Sunday, Pastor Morris Chris Ongom questioned the government’s stance from his Lira base.

“[Scientists] must advise the President that the church is more organised than a market place. You can’t take away spiritualism from humanity. We can’t just talk about economy without spiritual empowerment. You must do the right thing and God will heal our land [from Covid-19],” he said.

According to the 2014 census by Uganda Bureau of Statistics that put the country’s population at 42.4 million, up to 84 per cent of Ugandans are Christians with 11.1 per cent belonging to Pentecostal/Born Again/Evangelical sect.

A further 32 per cent are Anglicans and 39.3 per cent of Ugandans are Roman Catholic. Others are Muslim (13.7 per cent), Seventh Day Adventist (1.7 per cent), and Baptist (0.3 per cent).

Dr Misaki said scientists “do pray that God helps Uganda and the rest of the world to overcome this pestilence”, but also urged religious leaders to “appreciate that faith can only be exercised through action.”

On June 25, while speaking at the 4th National Prayer Session on Covid-19 Global Pandemic at a virtual ceremony held at Entebbe State House, President Museveni said the church should embrace scientific guidance because “science is the power of God.”

Mr Museveni said the biggest problem driving the Covid-19 pandemic is not using the knowledge God gave us to influence people.

“When lepers were healed by Jesus, he told them to report themselves to the high priests so that they are cleared to mix with other people,” he said, adding, “I always believe that the best way to influence people is by example. ‘Avoiding’ is a solution. This virus is avoidable. If you don’t do what you are supposed to do…if you only say pray! Pray go make mistakes and then come and pray. It is wrong. We need a science-led Church.”

Such counsel has not stopped friction between science and church. Already, city pastor Wisdom Peter Katumba of Christ Fellowship Limited and Imam Bbaale Muhammad of Masjid Taqwa, Kabowa, in Rubaga Division Kampala, have sued government for declining to re-open places of worship.

“A declaration that the recurrent closure, ban or suspension of places of worship by the respondents (government), is unjust, arbitrary, disproportionate, discriminatory, unjustifiable and constitute a violation of the applicants’ rights to practice, manifest, enjoy, profess, maintain and promote their religion,” the petitioners state.