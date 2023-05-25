Residents lynch two suspected robbers

Police in Arua district have recovered a gun which was being used by two suspected robbers who were executed by an angry mob.

The West Nile Region police spokesperson, Ms Josephine Anguacia, said a concerned resident of Tilevu Parish Vurra Sub County, Arua District last evening tipped police that two men were seen clad in the Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) uniform and armed with AK 47 rifle.

She has explained that; “Police attached to Vurra quickly mobilised the personnel and proceeded to Vurra army detach for more man power. Together with the team of intelligence they proceeded to the said village and laid an ambush.”

Their operation, however, did not yield results and upon returning to their station, a motorcycle was robbed at the same place which the thugs used to escape towards Arivu Sub County.

Anguacia adds that a joint security team pursued the suspected robbers and recovered the motorcycle which was abandoned due to lack of fuel.

An angry mob from Arivu Sub County later found and lynched the two suspects.

“When the team of officers reached the scene, they recovered the AK 47 with magazine containing three rounds of ammunition,’’ Ms Anguacia said.

Meanwhile the bodies of the duo have been taken to Arua Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for identification and postmortem examinations as investigations continue.

This is the second rifle in a month as on April 29, 2023 police in Hoima recovered another gun belonging to the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) in a foiled robbery. The AK47 rifle, registration number UPDF 767183, with 30 rounds of ammunition was recovered when suspected robbers attempted to attack a mobile money agent operating along Hoima City main street.