Rotarians urged to engage parents of slum youth

Members of the Rotary Club of Kitante in Kampala have been advised to maintain links with the families of the underprivileged youth they support.

Mr Mike Sebalu, the past District Governor of Rotary District 9213, said this will ensure the continuity of the different skills they have acquired and encourage responsible living.

He was speaking at at the graduation of 80 slum youth held at KCCA Primary School, Kamwokya in Kampala. The youth were trained in photography, videography, graphic design, and deejaying, among others. The training was sponsored by the Rotary Club.

“The school should organise a day when you (Rotarians) come and speak to the parents of these students and the community. They could be knowing the people who are vandalising the infrastructure meant for the benefit of the community,” he said.

The Rotary Club also donated a 60,000-litre water tank to the school to boost water supply and sanitation.

Support

Ms Sarah Bimbona, the president of Rotary Club of Kitante, said they supported the school and the Kamwokya community last year with water and sanitation facilities.

“We focused on the boy child because boys in Kamwokya have been neglected. People think they are thieves and thugs because the place is a slum where people do not want to associate with people living there,” she said.

Ms Bimbosa said they trained the students in content development, videography, public speaking and deejaying skills so that they become role models for other youth in Kamwokya.

Ms Eva Nalwanga, a community and environmental health officer at the Ministry of Health, thanked the Rotarians for investing in the WASH facilities in Kamwokya, saying clean and safe environment is the foundation for healthy and dignified lives.