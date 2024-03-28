Rubanda farmers ask MP Mbabazi to resign over Shs400m 'service award'

A group of farmers from Rubanda District in western Uganda have called on their Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Prossy Mbabazi Akampurira to resign from the parliamentary commission chaired by Speaker, Anita Among after it merged that she’s one of the legusliators who allegedly allocated themselves Shs1.7 billion of taxpayers money as service award.

Ms Akampurira is said to have been allocated Shs400 million. The other three legislators said to have benefitted from the questionable service award are former Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga (Nyendo-Mukingwe), Esther Afoyochan (Zombo Woman representative) and Solomon Silwany (Bukooli Central), all members of the Parliamentary commission.

“As constituents who entrusted MP Prossy with our hopes and confidence to champion our interests and uphold the fundamental principles of integrity and accountability, we find ourselves deeply disheartened and disillusioned by her recent actions. This betrayal strikes at the core of every Ugandan striving to overcome daily challenges. While essential sectors such as education and healthcare deteriorate, our elected officials prioritize self-aggrandizement,” said Mr Martin Byamukama, the chairperson of Rubanda Farmers Association which boasts of hundreds of members.

Rubanda Woman MP, Ms Prossy Mbabazi Akampurira at an event recently. PHOTO/ COURTESY

Their protest comes weeks after it merged that Mr Mpuuga, a member of the opposition National Unity Platform and the three members of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) sat on May 6, 2022 under the leadership of the Speaker and allocated themselves Shs1.7 billion as service award. Mr Mpuuga who had served as Leader of Opposition for about 30 months was allocated Shs500 million while each of the other three members got Shs400 million.

The said office-to-holder award has sparked social media outrage with many taxpayers slamming Parliament over uncontrolled expenditure and extravagancy of the House Speaker.

Although President Museveni came out recently to defend the Speaker against the allegations, the Rubanda farmers led by Mr Byamukama and the association’s secretary, Ms Agatha Kyatuheire told journalists that they were perturbed and disappointed with their Woman MP for taking part in the bonanza.

Ms Kyatuheire said Ms Akampurira “must promptly reimburse the entire sum designated as "Service Awards." These funds rightfully belong to the people of Uganda and should serve the collective welfare of our communities, not fuel personal enrichment.”

Ms Akampurira was also asked to make public acknowledgment and apology.

“MP Prossy owes the citizens of Uganda a candid and public apology for breaching our trust and confidence. It is imperative for her to publicly admit her wrongdoing and convey genuine remorse for her transgressions. Given the gravity of the allegations and the profound erosion of public trust, MP Prossy must resign from her position as Commissioner of Parliament. We cannot tolerate individuals tainted by corruption and abuse of power occupying influential positions within our institutions,” Mr Byamukama said flnaked by a group of farmers armed with posters and placards calling demonizing their Woman MP.

Some of the resdidents who included one Morris Turyamureba, Susan Ahimbisibwe and Ray Kwesiga, also voiced their concerns, asking Ms Akampurira to either return the money to the national treasury or send it to the constituency for development purposes.

“Disregard for these demands will only exacerbate MP Prossy's diminishing credibility and integrity as our elected representative. We implore her to prioritize the welfare of her constituents and exemplify the integrity and accountability we rightfully expect from our leaders,” Ms Ahimbisibwe said.

Our repeated phone calls to Ms Akampurira’s known telephone numbers for a comment went unanswered by press time.