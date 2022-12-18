Rukungiri mourns former Museveni bodyguard Brig Gen Coleb Mugisha

Leaders and residents of Rukungiri District are mourning the death of Brig Gen Coleb Mugisha, the first post-Bush war bodyguard to President Yoweri Museveni.

Brig Gen Mugisha,62, breathed his last on Friday evening at Nakasero Hospital after a long battle with diabetes and multiple organ infections.

“We have lost dad, he was a man no one can describe with words. He had been admitted at Nakasero Hospital for some time, he had ill health for a long time that even led him to quit the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF),” his daughter, Ms Junica Niwamanya, said.

The Minister for Security Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi said that the contribution made by the late was fundamental in building patriotism and statesmanship.

“These are young people whom I didn’t work closely with; they followed revolutionary and patriotic principles. We really hail him for his participation in working for the country, we thank him and celebrate his patriotic duties, and we condole with the family and sympathize with them,” the Rujumbura County MP told the Monitor on Sunday.

Brig Gen Mugisha is the second high-ranking army officer hailing from Rukungiri to pass on in less than two months following the death of Lt Col Ahmed Kashilingi.

“Rukungiri was politically enlightened, at that time (of the bush war) not all the people who joined the struggle espoused patriotic principles. UPM was seen as a third force after UPC and DP and because it had a lot of support from Rukungiri, many young men followed President Museveni to the bush when war was waged. The rigged election separated statesmen and patriots from others, we really recognize their contribution,” Maj Gen Muhwezi explained.

Mr Geoffrey Kyomukama, the Rukungiri District Chairman said the fallen officer was a humble hero who was not much known by the locals because he kept a very low profile.

“Very few people would say they know him. He kept a very low profile even when he did many things. He made a contribution to the army and building this country and the district,” he said.

Mr Nathan Mugabe, the Mayor of Kebisoni Town Council where the late hailed from said he was the most humble soldier he has ever seen, “a man who never took his position for anything but human.”

The UPDF spokesman Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye said the late was a humble soldier who served with patriotism and shall be missed by many.

The most recent photo of Brig Gen Coleb Mugisha

Who is Brig Gen Mugisha

Brig Gen Mugisha joined the Bush War in 1984 and was appointed the first bodyguard to President Museveni following the military takeover in 1986. He served in different capacities in the army including commanding the 2nd division of the UPDF. At his death, he was serving under operation wealth creation. He was among the officers who retired from the army this year.