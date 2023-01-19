Rukungiri residents demand probe into Shs375m water project

Residents are demanding an investigation into the Shs375m meant for the construction of Omukatooma Gravity flow water project.

Gravity water systems use gravity to transport water from the source to the user through a pipe network. This delivers water closer to people and reduces time and effort spent.

The residents from the villages of Omukatooma, Omuruteezo, Kagorogoro, Mugyina, Nyarubale and Kamaranga, all in Murama Parish, Nyakishenyi Sub-county in Rukungiri District, accuse the district water officer of misappropriating the funds.

“The government released all the Shs375m that was meant for the project but only Shs289m was spent. We are asking ourselves where the balance of Shs86m is,” Ms Lovence Asiimwe, the speaker of Nyakishenyi Sub-county, said during the commissioning of the project on Tuesday.

“We are confused. When you add the money that was spent on the two phases, it can’t tally to Shs375m that was meant for the project. As the sub-county speaker, I demand a probe into this matter,” she said.

Mr Henry Zirihoona, 32, a resident of Kagorogoro Cell, said they are shocked to see the district leadership seated yet government funds are being mismanaged.

“We wrote to the district informing them that the money that was meant for the construction of Omukatooma gravity water flow scheme was embezzled by their officer but until now no action has been taken against the accused officer,” he said.

The sub-county chairperson, Mr Wednesday Twinomujuni, said the district water officer, together with the office of the chief administrative officer, should clearly explain the whereabouts of the Shs86m.

“For sure we need a clear explanation of this money because we can’t sit and allow such things to continue happening. Our voters need services from us and they will ask us in times of elections,” he said.

Following this public outcry, the Rukungiri District top leadership led by the Resident District Commissioner Stephen Nsubuga Bewayo, district chairperson, Mr Geofrey Kyomukama, Chief Administrative Officer Masokoyi Wasswa and District Water Officer Deus Twekwase, convened a meeting with residents at Murago Primary School to stop the issue from escalating.

In the meeting, Mr Kyomukama exonerated Mr Wasswa and Mr Bewayo since they were not in office by the time the project started.

He added that investigations into the matter would commence.

Mr Twekwase said locals were not informed about the actual amount of the project.

“The first phase cost Shs127.67m whereas the second phase cost Shs162.64m, which is the money that the government released. I do not know where the locals got the Shs375m from,” he said.

Mr Wasswa assured the residents that he would investigate the matter to its logical conclusion.

“The documents I found in the office were talking of Shs28m not Shs375m as indicated. But this should not worry you, I am going to the Ministry of Water and Environment to find out the truth,” he said.