Ruto, Raila turn to God ahead of tomorrow poll

Following the closure of campaigns on Saturday, Mr William Ruto and Mr Raila Odinga, the two presidential frontrunners in Kenya’s election, turned to the Church yesterday, attending separate services in Nairobi, where they expressed optimism of winning the election race.

Mr Ruto, who is the Deputy President (DP), was accompanied by Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi among other Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders, attended a service at Jesus Teaching Ministry (JTM) in Kayole.

On the other hand, Mr Odinga, together with his wife Ida, running mate Martha Karua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, among others, attended a church service at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The DP, however, used biblical quotes to hit at his opponents, whom he faulted for taking refuge in the “deep state and the system,” arguing that God will hand him victory.

“The Lord will cause your enemies who rise against you to be defeated before you. They shall come out against you one way,” the DP said, quoting Deuteronomy 28:7.

“We are headed to the elections on Tuesday, I am asking all Kenyans to make peace with each other as the Bible says that the blessed are the peacemakers for they will be called the children of God,” he added.

Mr Odinga also called for peaceful elections, saying he aspires for a united country.

“We have prayed for the country and also for peaceful elections on Tuesday. We want to urge all our supporters to turn up in large numbers and exercise their democratic rights and vote for the right course,” Mr Odinga said.

“The sermon identified three key issues; call for unity, corruption and killings. Corruption and bloodshed should not be witnessed in our country because of elections.

“Those are the vices in our society which need to be eliminated and they are so much in consonance with what we have been preaching to the people in the last three months,” the Azimio candidate said.

Mr Odinga reiterated his commitment to accept the results of Tuesday’s election. “We will accept the outcome. If we win, we will celebrate and if we lose we will also congratulate the winner because that’s what democracy is all about. “What we want is that IEBC should ensure that the process is smooth, free and fair,” Mr Odinga said.

His running mate Ms Karua reiterated Azimio’s confidence in winning the election.

“We encourage all Kenyans to equally commit to peace as they cast their votes as we have done through our candidate William Ruto,” the ANC leader said.