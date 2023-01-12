Rwanda makes U-turn on DR Congo refugees

The Rwandan government has backtracked on statements made by its president Paul Kagame on Monday that they would evict Congolese refugees.

This follows international condemnation of the move.

The spokesperson of the government of Rwanda, Ms Yolande Makolo, yesterday said President Kagame was misrepresented by the media.

“Rwanda has no intention to expel or ban refugees. We always welcome people fleeing insecurity, persecution and violence. We are asking for the international community to take responsibility for finding a durable solution for this forgotten group of refugees from the DRC,” Ms Makolo tweeted.

On Monday, Mr Kagame said Rwanda wouldn’t be a dumping ground for refugees, who are the result of ethnic cleansing and other rights abuses in DRC.

“There is one type of refugees that I think we aren’t going to accept. We can’t keep being host to refugees for which later on we are held accountable, in some where we are even abused about,” he said.

The Rwandan leader added that such refugees should either be taken to other countries or taken back to Congo and protected by foreign troops in the latter country whom he described as mercenaries. President Kagame put the number of Congolese refugees in Rwanda to 80,000. Majority of them are alleged to be Congolese Tutsis.

“So carry them from here and take them where you want or they go back to Congo and protect them from there. You will protect them against their own government and from mercenaries,” Mr Kagame said.

The DRC accuses Rwanda of supporting M23 rebels. Rwanda too accuses the DRC of supporting FDRL (Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda), a Rwanda rebel group.

The statement by President Kagame, who was also a refugee in Uganda for decades, attracted criticism from the international community, DRC and other rights groups.

Last year, Rwanda signed a multi-billion deal, which was criticised by human rights activists, with the United Kingdom to receive asylum seekers attempting to reach the European country.

President Kagame said he was frustrated that the international community has continuously accused them of masterminding violence in DRC, but the same groups have failed to solve the problems in the eastern neighbour that are threatening the survival of Rwanda.

“So I am saying this with a sense of frustration. It is like the world has gone crazy. Nobody is listening. Facts no longer apply to anything. Since when did this Congolese of Rwandan origin become Rwanda’s problem? ” he said.

Some Congolese leaders allege that the people Rwanda authorities are talking about aren’t Congolese nationals, but Rwandan Tutsis that they want to occupy mineral rich territories in Eastern DRC and curve it out to create a country independent of Kinshasa.

The DRC authorities also accuse Rwanda of attempting to send combatants trained in Rwanda, who disguise themselves as refugees, and later join M23 rebels.