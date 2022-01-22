Rwanda releases SFC soldier after Muhoozi’s visit

Rwandan authorities on Saturday released a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier attached to the elite Special Forces Command (SFC) two months after his arrest.

Private Ronald Arinda, 23, a resident of Kakyerere in Ryakarmira town council in Kabale District who has been in detention of Rwandan authorities since his arrest on November 27, 2021 was released moments after the First Son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba visited Rwanda on Saturday in attempt to ease tension between the two neighbouring countries following a three-year border closure.

Pte Arinda was arrested while on official pass leave after he crossed to Rwanda to buy cattle ahead of his planned wedding ceremony.

Mr Enock Kazooba, the Ryakarimira town council LC 3 chairperson then told journalists that Pte Arinda was arrested from Omukiyovu trading center on the Ugandan side by the Rwandan security informers disguising as locals who live along borderline after tricking him claiming that they had some cattle they wanted to sell him cheaply.

He said during the course of their conversation, Rwandan operatives emerged and whisked him away to Rwanda.

However, following his one-day working visit to Rwanda on Saturday to meet President Paul Kagame in what seems to mark warming relations between the neighbouring countries after years of tension, Lt Gen Kainerugaba who doubles as UPDF Commander Land Forces said Pte Arinda had been released.

“I further thank President @PaulKagame for honouring my request to release our SFC soldier, Private Ronald Arinda, who strayed into Rwandan territory on personal business without permission. I returned with him tonight to Uganda. Longlive the friendship of the two countries,” tweeted Lt Gen Kainerugaba.

Earlier, Gen Kainerugaba who is rumoured to be a possible successor of his 77-year-old father, President Museveni, said he held ‘very’ cordial and in-depth discussions about how to improve the ‘two neighbouring countries bilateral relations.

"I'm confident that under the leadership of our two Presidents we shall be able to quickly restore our historical good relations,” the former SFC commander tweeted.

The border between the East African nations has been closed for nearly three years.

The meeting comes less than a week after Kainerugaba tweeted two photos of Kagame, one of the president as a young man wearing military fatigues and a more recent image of him in a suit.

"This is my uncle, Paul Kagame. Those who fight him fight my family. They should all be careful," the tweet said.

Kainerugaba's father Museveni and Kagame were close allies over the 1980s and 90s during struggles for power in their respective country, before becoming bitter rivals.

Rwanda abruptly closed its border with Uganda in February 2019, cutting off an important trade link.

Rwanda accused Uganda of abducting its citizens and supporting rebels seeking to topple Kagame.

For its part, Uganda accused Rwanda of spying as well as killing two men during an incursion into Ugandan territory in 2019 -- a claim Kigali denies.

Talks between Kagame and Museveni were hosted by Angolan President Joao Lourenco and Congolese leader Felix Tshisekedi, the last such meeting taking place in February 2020.

No meeting has been held since, partly due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Relations between the countries also soured after an investigation last year found that Rwanda used Israeli Pegasus spying software to hack into the phones of Uganda's prime minister and foreign minister, among others.