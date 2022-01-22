Rwanda releases SFC soldier after Muhoozi’s visit

The UPDF commander land forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba (left) pictured posing for a photo with Private Ronald Arinda (right) attached to SFC following his release after the former's visit to Rwanda on January 22, 2022. PHOTO/ COURTESY  

Job

By  Job Bwire

Online Editor

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

Pte Ronald Arinda was arrested while on official pass leave after he crossed to Rwanda to buy cattle ahead of his planned wedding ceremony.

Rwandan authorities on Saturday released a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier attached to the elite Special Forces Command (SFC) two months after his arrest.

