SDA church eulogises Dr Biraro as distinctive medic

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church and the Greater Bushenyi community gathered on Wednesday at Katanoga, Kigarama sub-county, Sheema District, for the burial of Dr Samuel Iranezeza Biraro, the second Adventist medical doctor in Uganda, who also worked at Ishaka Adventist Hospital as medical director.

The SDA Church and other mourners from the region eulogised Dr Biraro, who died last Saturday at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital after losing a battle to respiratory failure, as a dedicated medic.

While speaking to the mourners, the head of the SDA Church in Uganda, Dr Moses Maka Ndimukika, described Biraro, 84, his old boy (OB) at Bugema Adventist College, as a pillar in the SDA Church, having worked in the church for his entire life.

“For the time we interacted, I found him to be one of the smartest guys that I ever interacted with. He was smart in his outlook, in countenance, and also smart upstairs. He served at Ishaka as the pioneer African medical director, served at Uganda Union as the pioneer medical director, and also produced pillars in the church,” said Dr Maka.

Former Health Minister, Dr Elioda Tumwesigye, told the mourners that Dr Biraro was instrumental in training and mentoring younger medical practitioners in his line of service, on top of supporting community and church projects.

“He supported the church by providing land for the construction of a church building in Kabwohe. Someone who gives land for church work makes a great contribution because, in that church, people will be blessed and live better lives," he said.

The Ishaka Adventist Hospital Executive Director, Ms Lydia Komugisha, labelled Dr Biraro as a medic whose transformative leadership and service moved the hospital to a higher level.

His children led by Dr Samuel Biraro Jr, described their dad as a disciplinarian and loving parent.

“He ably balanced being a disciplinarian, a loving father, a counsellor with a bottomless source of wisdom and solutions. He was a healer, a shock absorber, and a reference point. He was headstrong, and once he put his mind to something, he did it. He also had a great sense of humour,” they said.