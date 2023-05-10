Security analyse calls made near Iculi’s home

Security agencies investigating the murder of Ibrahim Tusuubira, a vlogger, popularly known as Isma Olaxess and Jajja Iculi are analysing call data of mobile phone calls that were made near the crime scene before the shooting.

One of the investigators said the call data analysis is often helpful to understand the people who talked to the deceased before the shooting and those who were at the crime scene.

The detectives have already obtained the call data of the deceased’s mobile phones and are tracing all the people who talked to him to understand what their conversations were about.

Kampala Metropolitan police deputy spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire declined to comment on the inquiry, saying sharing every lead they are following with the media would jeopardise the investigations.

Killing

Olaxess was shot dead in Central Zone, Kyanja Parish in Kawempe Division at around 9pm on Saturday.

The suspects are said to have walked to the main road and boarded motorcycles and fled. The detectives are yet to establish the motive of the shooting.

Although the police deployed the canine unit to track down the suspected killers, the sniffer dogs didn’t find them. The forensic experts, however, recovered gloves that the suspects could have used while committing the crime.

On Monday, Police spokesman Fred Enanga said two people were held to help detectives with the investigations while the driver of the deceased is under witness protection.

Cameras

On Sunday, the officers sought CCTV camera footage from private individuals along the route the deceased used on the fateful day for analysis.

The police didn’t have CCTV cameras near the crime scene. It wasn’t clear by yesterday whether the security personnel had obtained footage critical to their investigations or not.