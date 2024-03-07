Security guard arrested over shooting man dead on Rukungiri farm

A private security guard in Rukungiri District has been arrested on allegations that he shot 22-year-old Kenneth Masanyu dead as the victim strayed in a banana plantation that he was guarding.

Kigezi region police spokesperson Elly Maate said the deceased was a resident of Kyobugombe Cell, Rugarama Sub-county in Ntungamo district.

He that had visited his relatives in Rukungiri District’s Kebisoni Town Council.

Maate also described the suspect as Nicholas Ainembabazi who is attached to Millennium Security Company.

“It's alleged that on the March 5 at around 10pm at Rugoma C Village, the deceased who had gone to visit his uncle Bitomwe Charles crossed through a banana plantation going to his grandmother Feredansi Bitama’s home

Police add that on his way, he got confused with the path and ended in a banana plantation near the compound of Julius Kazaire in Kebisoni Town Council, at a farm guarded by Millennium Security Company.

“When Ainembabazi stopped and ordered him to sit down, he remained standing, which prompted the security guard to shoot directly at him and he died instantly,” Maate told journalists.

Maate said that Rukungiri central police station was informed about the incident by Eria Tumwesigye, the area manager for Millennium Security Company.

By press time on Thursday, the scene of crime had been visited and statements recorded from witnesses and the suspect detained for questioning.

Meanwhile, the body was taken to Rwakabengo health center III mortuary for postmortem and a case of murder by shooting registered at Rukungiri police station.