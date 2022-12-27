Security personnel destroy 4,000 jerricans of waragi in Karamoja

Security Karamoja Sub-region have disposed of 4,058 jerricans of illicit local gin (waragi) through court orders in the last seven months. The jerricans of illicit liquor were among the 5,005 that were impounded at various checkpoints.

Speaking during a security meeting in Amudat District last week, the commandant of Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), Mr Elias Kasirabo, said consumption of illicit waragi has claimed some lives and facilitated cattle thefts in the sub-region.

Mr Kasirabo said they would continue to enhance operations at checkpoints to deal with the importation of illicit waragi and curb animal theft.

He said the operation has led to a reduction in crimes in Karamoja.

Mr Kasirabo urged local leaders to sensitise their communities on the dangers of poaching since the vice threatens tourism.

“Local leaders should encourage pastoralist communities to embrace education for their children for societal transformation other than making schoolgoing age children shepherds,” he said.

Mr Kasirabo also said animal husbandry is a much regulated activity and enforcement has changed the scenario from commercialised raids to thefts.

The commandant cited a number of acts to regulate animal husbandry.

He urged local leaders to learn the laws so that they can sensitise communities on the dangers associated with unregulated animal movements.

The 3rd Division Commander, Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe, highlighted significant operational achievements in regard to the ongoing ‘Usalama Kwa Wote’ operations, loosely translated as ‘peace for all’ in Karamoja.

“We have recovered 657 guns and 4,198 live round of ammunition from criminal elements since July 2021. Our intelligence has discovered that a few guns still in circulation have connections with some leaders, which should be handed over voluntarily,” Brig Gen Balikudembe said.

He urged leaders to denounce criminality among communities for the sustainability of peace.

Brig Gen Balikudembe also appealed to local governments to continue to implementing development projects.

Brig Gen Felix Busizoori, the deputy 3rd Division commander, said safeguarding livestock calls for collective responsibility.

Mr Francis Chemusto, the Mt Moroto regional police commander, asked local leaders to work hard and coordinate with security forces to reduce cattle rustling.