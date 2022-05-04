Breaking News: 20 dead after Kampala-bound bus overturns in Fort Portal
Security to protect journalists
What you need to know:
- Mr Enanga said the IGP has reminded all commanders to protect journalists.
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola, has issued fresh orders against attacks on journalists while on duty.
“As the joint security agencies, we are aware of the role journalists play in providing information and that press freedom is about the right to receive and impart information,’’ Mr Okoth-Ochola said.
His message was read by the police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, yesterday while addressing the media on national security.
Mr Enanga said the IGP has reminded all commanders to protect journalists.
“In our police trainings, we have satisfactorily told police officers at all levels the functions of a journalist and also held regular refresher courses on media and policing, therefore, acts of interference, obstruction with the coverage of journalist work like seizing cameras, damaging cameras, intimidation and physical attacks must stop. The leadership of the joint security forces reiterates its commitment and relations with the media,” he said.
Last year, during the election period that was marred by violence, the IGP said security personnel were using reasonable force to refrain journalists from certain coverage for their own safety.
Press report
According to the recent press freedom index report by Human Rights Network for Journalists Uganda (HRNJ-Uganda) 2020, the Uganda Police Force took the first position of perpetrators of violence against journalists.
Police were responsible for 104 cases out of the total 174 violations against journalists recorded; most of which were perpetrated during the recently-concluded election campaigns.
Of the 174 cases recorded, 69 were assault; 40 blocked access; 29 arrests and 36 other violations. The UPDF came in the second position with at least 31 cases.