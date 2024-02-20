Senior four vaccist among six killed in three separate road crashes

A student planning to join A-Level is among six people killed in three separate road crashes in Buikwe, Bushenyi and Mbarara districts.

Police said Tuesday that 17-year-old Abella Amutusimire, a senior four vaccist was knocked dead en route from picking her 2023 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results and admission letter to senior five at Kibingo Girls Secondary School in Sheema District.

Amutusimire was riding on a motorcycle with her brother, Clinton Niwetwesiga when a Sino truck knocked them at Rwentuha town council along Mbarara-Bushenyi road in Bushenyi District.

Greater Bushenyi region police spokesperson, Mr Marcial Tumusiime said the two were knocked when Niwetwesiga tried to turn off the road to give way for the truck.

Amutusimire’s body was taken to Kampala International University (KIU) mortuary for postmortem while her brother was admitted to a nearby health facility for treatment.

In a separate crash, three people died on the spot and two others are still fighting for their lives in hospital after a speeding rammed into two motorcycles that were moving in the same direction along Mbarara-Masaka highway.

“This accident involved a Land Cruiser Prado TX, two motorcycles and a pedestrian. Two passengers on one motorcycle and a rider of another motorcycle died on the spot. A pedestrian and the rider of the other vehicle got injured,” Mr Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi region police Spokesperson said.

Mr Innocent Musinguzi, an eyewitness told this publication that the driver abandoned the vehicle with a child in it after the crash and ran away.





The wreckage of one of the trucks which collided at Mabira forest, Buikwe District killing two drivers.PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA



“The man in the vehicle was speeding. After realizing that he had knocked other people, he got out of the car and ran away leaving his child inside the vehicle,” he said.

In a related development two drivers died after colliding at Sanga-Mabira along Kampala -Jinja highway, Buikwe District.

Ssezibwa region police spokesperson, Ms Hellen Butoto said the Monday night collision involved two Mercedes Benz trucks.

The driver of a truck that was transporting a container from Kampala to Jinja was overtaking another vehicle when it collided with another oncoming truck.

Both drivers died on the spot.

“The vehicle that was coming from Kampala was reportedly overtaking other vehicles on the way. When it attempted to overtake another in Mabira it collided with another vehicle killing both drivers instantly,” Ms Butoto said before identifying the deceased as Francis Kiwanuka, 40 and Gabriel Kariuki Karugu, 46.

Their bodies were conveyed to Kawolo hospital mortuary.

