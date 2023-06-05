Senior Mak lecturer attacked by suspected assailants

Dr Robert Wandera, a senior Psychology lecturer at Makerere was brutally attacked by suspected machete wielding assailants who waylaid him a few meters away from his residence at Lumumba flats inside the university, according to Kampala Deputy Mayor Doreen Nyanjura.

According to Nyanjura, Dr Wandera “fortunately survived but was left unconscious with severe head and eye injuries” following the Saturday night incident.

“This unfortunate occurrence follows much publicized armed robberies and murders and provides more proof that the country is on a downward trajectory as far as the security of persons and property is concerned,” Nyanjura Twitted on Monday.

Nyanjura appealed to the Makerere community and the residents of Kampala at large to be vigilant and look out for any suspicious characters especially at night.

Nyanjura also asked the university authorities to start the renovation of Lumumba Hall, stating that the place has caused a serious security threat to the university community.

“We as leaders will continue to raise our voices to all those whose duty is to maintain law and order to step up to their obligations and protect society from this wantonness and lawlessness,” she added.

When this Publication contacted the institution’s vice chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, he said he did not have details about the incident since he is on an official travel.

However, he referred this reporter to the Makerere University chief security officer Cyrus Samson Omara who did not respond to our repeated phone calls by press time.