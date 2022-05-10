Sensational burial conductor relocates to new house

Mr Godfrey Jjemba, the sensational Kayunga District burial conductor, has finally relocated to his new house, which was constructed with the help of well-wishers.

The hitherto unknown 69-year-old, a resident of Mbulakati Village in Kitimbwa Sub-county, who lived in a mud and wattle house, had embarked on construction of a three-bedroomed house two years ago, but stalled due to lack of resources.

Mr Jjemba shot to fame last year when he read burial announcements at a funeral that was attended by the National Unity Platform party leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi wine, in Kitimbwa Town.

His photo went viral on social media and he became a household name in Kayunga Town because of his charisma while relaying announcements at funerals.

Mr Jjemba relocated to the new house last month with his wife, Ms Joyce Nakabazzi. He has since fired his manager over what he called “misconduct and being unruly.”

“I parted ways with my manager. I now have no manager and people who want to see me have to contact me by phone,” he said on Sunday. The phone was also donated by well-wishers.

The new house still has a dusty floor as the donated tiles too haven’t been fixed. The windows are also not fixed and he used iron sheets to cover the space. Mr Jjemba has now left his old house to his guard (askari) but says he wants to renovate it.

He, however, blamed his current financial challenges on some unfaithful people who flocked his home, took photographs with him and made pledges, which he said have not been fulfilled.

“I was promised a motorcycle and a local community radio, which have not been delivered,” he said.

The celebrity also complained about some social media users he accused of distorting his burial announcement messages.

In some instances, Mr Jjemba said the distortions are political and put him at collision paths with the government.

“I read what has been given to me by the bereaved family but sometimes I hear people ‘putting words in my mouth’, which is not good,” he said.