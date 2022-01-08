Prime

‘Chaimani’ Godfrey Matte and the danger of parody in poor societies

Author: Samuel Sejjaaka. PHOTO/FILE

By  Samuel Sejjaaka

What you need to know:

The bigger joke is that we too are victims of that world order that has pushed Matte to be where he is.

If you are not on social media, you may not have heard of 68-year-old Godfrey Jjemba Matte of Mbulakati village, Kitibwa Sub-county in Kayunga District. Chaimani (sic) Matte has been transformed into one of the local internet’s newest memes, courtesy of a picture that has gone viral. In the picture, a scrawny, lean, and down-at-the heel looking Mzee Matte, with anti-Covid-19 mask hanging from his chin, is seen reading announcements at a funeral. According to news clips, the picture was allegedly taken at a funeral of one Salongo Frederick Kateregga.

