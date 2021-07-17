Seven die in UPDF fight with Congolese militias

By Felix Warom Okello More by this Author

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) yesterday said its soldiers killed six attackers believed to be from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) who had disguised as forest workers.

The shoot-out in which one Ugandan soldier died and three were injured, happened at about 6am yesterday in Zeu, Zombo District.

The deceased attackers include two Ugandans and four Congolese from Ayurpa and Miabil trading centres in Mahagi territory, Defence and Military Spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso, said in a statement.

She noted: “We put out of action six of the attackers and seized one sub-machine gun (SMG) with 11 live ammunitions, 11 bows with arrows and three machetes (panga)…the attackers are suspected to be CODECO Lendu Congolese armed gang and Ugandan informers.”

CODECO stands for Cooperation for the Development of Congo, a militia group based in eastern DRC.

Separately, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the commander of Land Forces, tweeted yesterday that: “Yes, our unit in Zeu, Zombo District, was attacked by Congolese rebels called CODECO…Our boys performed brilliantly and repulsed the attackers.”

UPDF, according to Brig Byekwaso, lost one soldier, who was not named in the press statement, while an injured trio was airlifted for treatment at Bombo General Military Hospital.

“We appeal to the community in the area to remain calm as we continue coordinating with our Congolese counterparts to track down the group (members that managed to escape back to DRC and avert future attacks…,” the statement read in part.

This is the second time in 17 months that a group armed largely with traditional fighting implements is making an incursion into Uganda from DRC, although it remained unclear if yesterday’s attackers were the same or related group to those that raided a UPDF base in Zombo in March 2020.

Members of last year’s group, like yesterday’s, were armed with rudimentary weapons and attacked a UPDF base in Oduk Village in Zombo Town Council, and reportedly killed five soldiers. The army at the time said it killed 22 of the attackers