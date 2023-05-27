Seven injured after garbage truck rams into pilgrims in Jinja

Seven pilgrims were Saturday afternoon injured after a garbage truck rammed into them as they approached Mailo-Bili while heading towards the Jinja Catholic Diocese cathedral.

Charles Kirunda, the team leader of the group of about 25 pilgrims, told Monitor that the garbage truck knocked seven pilgrims but only four were seriously injured.

Kirunda said a traffic sergeant had raised a red flag to notify road users about the moving pilgrims but the garbage truck failed to stop and ended up knocking the victims.

“We are now here at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital and there is a lot needed to support the injured persons. I have contacted the diocese and they are sending a team,” Kirunda added.

He identified the seriously injured as John Bosco Basole, who sustained head injuries, Jenifer Nambuya, 49, Winnie Taaka (both fractures on their legs) and Fredrick Elebo in his 20s.

The pilgrims had started their journey at around 6am from Busowa Catholic Parish, Busowa Town Council in Bugiri District.

The Kiira Region Police Spokesperson James Mubi said the accident was caused by the driver of the truck that was carrying garbage from Mpumudde in Jinja City’s Northern Division to Mayuge District.

“We have arrested the driver as he tried to flee and is being detained at Jinja Central Police Station while our patrol car is securing safety for the pilgrims,” Mubi added.

He also warned motorists and boda boda riders to be aware of other road users who are walking from their respective districts countrywide to Namugongo for the annual June 3 Martyrs Day celebrations.