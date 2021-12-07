Sheikh Kamoga demands UMSC constitution review process

The Tabliq leader, Sheikh Muhammad Yunus Kamoga

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Mubajje, said ending disunity within the Muslim community is not optional.

The Tabliq leader, Sheikh Muhammad Yunus Kamoga, has demanded for the inclusive review of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) constitution, saying it’s the only way Muslims can unite.
Speaking to the media during the national consultative unity meeting held at UMSC offices in Kampala yesterday, Sheikh Kamoga said Muslims can only be brought together when the constitution is amended.
“The Tabliq sect is in full support of Muslim unity, but this can only be achieved through consultative review by all stakeholders to agree on what is favourable to all of them,” he said.
Sheikh Kamoga added that being divided is not the right direction if they want to promote and protect Islam. 

