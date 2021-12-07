Sheikh Kamoga demands UMSC constitution review process
The Tabliq leader, Sheikh Muhammad Yunus Kamoga, has demanded for the inclusive review of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) constitution, saying it’s the only way Muslims can unite.
Speaking to the media during the national consultative unity meeting held at UMSC offices in Kampala yesterday, Sheikh Kamoga said Muslims can only be brought together when the constitution is amended.
“The Tabliq sect is in full support of Muslim unity, but this can only be achieved through consultative review by all stakeholders to agree on what is favourable to all of them,” he said.
Sheikh Kamoga added that being divided is not the right direction if they want to promote and protect Islam.
“It’s now the right time to end disunity within the Muslim community because it has also given other people more chances to use the religion to do their personal evil acts and pretend that Muslim leaders are the ones responsible,” he said.
He, however, cautioned that a constitutional review should not be rushed because it’s a long process.
“Through the process, we shall have several consultative meetings to discuss and agree on certain issues,” he said.
The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Mubajje, said ending disunity within the Muslim community is not optional.
“In the past 20 years, the UMSC was almost collapsing because of the disunity and it was very had to revive the council. It’s the same thing that is likely to happen if we do not wake up now,” he said.
Mufti Mubajje added that they have been holding several meetings with other Muslim leaders on how they can unity the faithful.
“We started the campaign of Muslim unity with regional leaders (district khadis) to spherehead the campaigns in their respective regions,” he said.
Background
On September 2021, clerics from UMSC kicked off a campaign of unity. One of the main issues they agreed on was to work together under one leadership of UMSC, an umbrella body, which manages the affairs of all Muslims in Uganda. It was resolved that other organisations shall work under its guidance and consultation.