Shield Afcon against corruption, MPs tell govt

Legislators have advised the Ministry of Education and Sports to ensure that all processes meant to enable Uganda deliver on the requirements lined up for successful hosting of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) are insulated from corruption tendencies.

As they reacted to the government's resolution of Parliament to pay tribute to the successful East Africa PAMOJA Bid for hosting AFCON in 2027 during the plenary session on Tuesday, lawmakers warned that Uganda risks not delivering on her demand, if processes such as procurement are not shielded from possibilities of corruption.

Without giving examples, the Shadow Minister for Sports, Mr Geoffrey Kayemba Ssolo, (Bukomansimbi South MP) referred his colleagues in plenary to corruption tendencies that were allegedly witnessed in 2007 when Uganda hosted the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

"We don’t want to get into a situation like we had with CHOGM. I want the thieves to stay away from the preparations for AFCON,” Mr Kayemba said.

In a supportive tone of her counterpart’s caution, the Butebo Woman MP, Ms Agnes Ameede, advised that all contracts and construction works of sports facilities such as stadia are awarded premising on merit.

"We need timely execution of all the infrastructural enhancement. This will only be possible if roles are given on merit. Hon Minister please advertise, assign people roles on merit and out of expertise," Ms Ameede said.

Mr Barnabas Tinkasimire, the Buyaga West MP, advised that the government lines up a plan that will help shield the country from the negative publicity that may arise the during the AFCON period.

“As this tournament is drawing near or as we prepare, we must also prepare for the negatives that will come with it. My mind was drawn to such an even that happened at World Cup where one country flew in with a flag promoting homosexuality,” Mr Tinkasimire said.

He added: “We must be prepared as a country that has taken a stand, that we shall not allow such activities [homosexuality] here, warn the participating countries and even those coming that this will not be tolerated here."

In an immediate follow up on the aforementioned caution, the Fufa president, Mr Moses Magogo, stated that whereas it is important to plough sanity in the procurement processes, it is important for the Ministry of Education to consider construction companies that already have experience in erecting stadia of international standard.

“As we get happy and excited, it is the beginning of works. We don't have a lot of time. Therefore, among the prayers I want to make, is for us to ensure that these stadia are managed under turn-key projects whereby we get one provider like the one that has been hot for the construction of the Lugogo indoor [facility],” the Budiope East MP, said.

He added; “This will eliminate the challenges we would have with slowing of our projects, procurement challenges [and] if you want to mention corruption.”

Mr Magogo also recommended that tax waivers be extended to importation of some equipment that will be used in the construction works of the required infrastructure.

"When we hosted Chogm, certain tax waivers that were done to ensure that the facilities are available in the country,” Mr Magogo said.

Government assures on deliverance

State Minister for Sports, Mr Peter Ogwang, allayed the fears of MPs about Uganda’s ability to host the prominent AFCON tournament saying, “Uganda and PAMOJA Bid will not fail and we will do what it takes to make sure that Uganda and East Africa produces the best tournament of this kind in the history of AFCON. As a ministry, we have a plan of constructing regional stadia.”

He also used the same platform to press his colleagues to ensure that adequate funds are budgeted and passed in the national budget.