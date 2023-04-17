Shock as 99-year-old woman commits suicide in Namutumba

Police in Busoga East are investigating circumstances under which 99-year-old Kizile Buladina, a resident of Kimanyilo Village, in Ivukula Sub County, Namutumba District committed suicide by hanging.

Buladina reportedly used a waist band which she anchored around her neck and onto a rafter inside her house.

Buladina's lifeless body was found by a neighbour who got concerned after not seeing her sitting outside the house as her daily routine for a couple of years.

Mr Mulondo Balikudembe, a resident in the area says that Bulandina lost all her relatives and was being taken care of by well-wishers in the community, who collectively ensured her access to meals and other necessities on a daily basis.

Mr Balikudembe said the deceased seemed happy and exchanged pleasant smiles with whoever paid her courtesy visits, making it hard for them to suspect that she was going through any difficulty which might have pushed her to committing suicide.

Ms Slyvia Tebigwayo, a women councilor in Ivukula Sub County said Buladina has been an open minded elder, who offered counsel to both the old and the young alike with satirical briefs from the ancient times, which attracted many to her house all day long. She adds that no matter what has transpired, the residents have unanimously agreed to accord Buladina a decent burial, in memory of her legacy to their community.

Ms Tebigwayo further implored all people to seek counsel from religious leaders, friends or elders whenever they encounter life challenges, as a way of reducing depression, domestic violence and acts of suicide.

The Busoga East police spokesperson, Diana Nandawula, said the autopsy procedures would be conducted at Ivukula health center III mortuary and the body would be be handed over to the community for burial.

