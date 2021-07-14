Shooters trailed Katumba for six months, police say   

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

The second suspected shooter in the attack on the Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, has reportedly told police that they put the former Chief of Defence Forces on surveillance for six months before they ambushed him.

Huzaifa Wampa, alias Kanaabe, 30, a boda boda rider, was arrested by security forces at Kalule Trading Centre, Nakatonya Parish, Nyimbwa Sub-county, Luweero District on Monday.

The police alleged that Wampa is the shooter who was a passenger on a motorcycle that was allegedly ridden by Kamada Walusimbi, alias Mudinka.

The four-star general was injured in both hands and his daughter Brenda Nantongo and driver Haruna Kayondo died in the attack.

Four gunmen riding two motorcycles sprayed the car that Gen Katumba was travelling in with bullets on Kisota Road, Kulambiro Village in Nakawa Division, on June 1.

The security task team later arrested Walusimbi, Hussein Wahab Lubwama, alias Master, Siriman Kisambira, alias Mukwasi, Mustafa Kawawa Ramadan, alias Amin, alias Musa, and Muhammad Kagugube, alias Bafumoya.

Lubwama, the suspected second shooter, and Kawawa, were later killed in what police said was attempts by the suspects to escape.

Two other suspects are said to have been killed in a manner that human rights experts want investigated.

Police said three guns, which were also used in former police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi and Maj Muhammed Kiggundu killing, were recovered.

According to a statement by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Paul Lokech, read by the police spokesperson Fred Enanga, Wampa admitted to participating in the attack on Gen Katumba.

“Kanaabe told police that they tracked Gen Katumba for six months on motorcycles from his home to his different errands before they carried out the attack,” Mr Enanga said.

Police said the motorcycles used in the attack, and the hood that Kanaabe wore on the fateful day, were recovered.

ADF involvement

The Force alleges that the attack on Gen Katumba was carried out by Allied Democratic Forces, which is now very active in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique.

Huzaifa Wampa, alias Kanaabe, one of the suspects, also believed to be an ADF member is alleged to have participated in a range of robberies in which 14 people were killed, more than Shs350m and three assault rifles stolen in Kampala Metropolitan Area since 2016.

Until now, the ADF has not been known for carrying out robberies, but terror attacks.

Despite the police allegations that the suspects made a lot of money in the criminal activities, they appear to be living the dog’s life.

Mr Enanga said the suspects were indoctrinated that they forego everything for the goals of the terror group.

Police have put a Shs20m bounty on Sheikh Abu Ubaida Badir Diin Bukenya, who is said to be the coordinator of the ADF cell that attacked Gen Katumba. Sheikh Bukenya is alleged to be hiding in Uganda, Kenya or eastern DR Congo.