Six Kayunga villages get Shs2b water project

The government has commissioned a Shs2.4b piped water project in Kayunga District.

The project is expected to serve more than 7,700 residents in Busaale, Kato, Kyebanja A and Kyebanja B, Katikamu and Kiteredde villages in Kayunga Sub-county.

While commissioning the construction of the project on Tuesday at Busaale Church of Uganda Primary School, the branch manager of the Water and Sanitation Development Facility in the Ministry of Water, Mr Paul Kato, said the project is an extension of the Kayunga Town piped water supply system.

The construction works are being undertaken by M/S Kethan Enterprises for a period of 18 months.

Speaking during the function, the State Minister for Finance, Mr Amos Lugoloobi, said easy access to safe and clean water plus health and education for all residents are crucial for social economic transformation.

Mr Lugoloobi, who is the area Member of Parliament, added: “Residents and local leaders should take care of all the social services like schools, electricity lines and health facilities so that they are not vandalised.”

He said: “After the construction, the ministry officials are going to leave this facility in your hands, but if you don’t take care of it, it will be ruined by vandals in months.”

The Kayunga Resident District Commissioner, Mr Moses Ddumba, said easy access to clean water would reduce domestic violence cases and teenage pregnancies.