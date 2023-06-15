Six OPM officials sent to Luzira over Karamoja cash

Six senior staff working with the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) were last evening remanded to Luzira prison over alleged corruption of funds meant for Karamoja peace-building activities.

The six, who pleaded not guilty to the various corruption charges slapped against them, become the first batch of government technocrats to be prosecuted by the Inspectorate of Government in regard to the mismanagement of relief items and funds meant for the vulnerable communities in Karamoja Sub-region.

The six include Mr Deogratious Masigazi, the undersecretary/head of department of Pacification and Development; Ms Barbra Asasira, the principal assistant secretary; Mr Joshua Abaho, the senior assistant secretary; Mr Emmy Tonny Ameny, the assistant commissioner of programmes; Mr Peter Amodoi, the programme officer; and Mr Samuel Ofungi, the senior assistant secretary.

They group was charged before the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala.

A seventh, Mr Geofrey Sseremba, has yet to be arrested and did not appear in court. He is reportedly on the run.

Grade One Magistrate Abert Asiimwe issued criminal summonses for him to appear before the court tomorrow, warning that if he continues to evade the law, the consequences may be severe.

The suspects face up to 12 related corruption charges ranging from causing financial loss and abuse of office, to embezzlement.

In count one of causing financial loss, it is alleged that Mr Sseremba and Mr Masigazi, while performing their respective roles at OPM, approved more than Shs4b for several colleagues at the office without any proper work plan nor genuine activities to be carried out.

The incident allegedly occurred between February and June 2022.

Under count two of abuse of office, the duo is accused of arbitrarily approving a total cash payment of more than Shs4b to various staff without following guidelines during the same period.

According to the IGG, the acts were prejudicial to their employer, the government.

Meanwhile, Mr Abaho is accused of embezzlement of Shs2b. The ombudsman claims the money was advanced to Mr Abaho to coordinate various initiatives in Karamoja region. The IGG adds that Mr Abaho had access to the funds by virtue of his office.

Mr Abaho was also over a month ago charged over the alleged diversion of iron sheets meant for the vulnerable people in Karamoja alongside Karamoja Affairs minister Mary Goretti Kitutu.

He also faces a separate charge of abuse of office of the said Shs2b.

In count five, Ms Asasira is charged with embezzlement of Shs522m, which money was allegedly advanced to her to coordinate various peace-building initiatives in Karamoja.

She also faces a separate charge of abuse of office over the same.

The IGG in count seven accuses Mr Amenyi of stealing Shs225m which was advanced to him to coordinate peace-building initiatives in Karamoja.

Meanwhile Mr Amodoi and Mr Ofungi are accused of embezzling Shs100m and Shs69m respectively meant to coordinate various peace-building initiatives in Karamoja.

The prosecution pointed out that Mr Ofungi, in particular, never conducted the said activities.

The presiding magistrate remanded the group to Luzira prison.

They will return to court tomorrow for their bail applications.

The IGG representative, Mr Rogers Kinobe, informed the court that inquiries into the matter are incomplete and sought an adjournment to enable the police to conclude the matter.

Three ministers have also been charged in regard to the mismanagement of the iron sheets meant for the vulnerable people in Karamoja.

These include Ms Kitutu, her deputy Agnes Nandutu and State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development Amos Lugoloobi.