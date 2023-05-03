Slain minister Engola to be buried on May 13

Slain State Minister for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Col (rtd) Charles Okello Engola is expected to be buried on May 13 at his ancestral home in Awangi village, Iceme sub county Oyam District, government has said. Col (rtd) Engola who doubled as Oyam North County Member of Parliament, was shot Tuesday morning by his bodyguard, Pte Wilson Sabiiti at his home in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb. Gender Minister, Betty Amongi told this publication Wednesday that the Engola’s body will be taken to Parliament next week on Tuesday at 10am for the legislators to pay their last respect.

Thereafter, the body will be transferred back to the funeral home at around 5pm.

A requiem mass will be held at Kololo Independence ground on Wednesday with President Museveni as the chief mourner.

After the Kololo service, the body will be transferred to the deceased’s home in Kyanja at around 3pm for an overnight vigil.



On Thursday, the body will be airlifted to Oyam District where a joint Lango sub- region council meeting will be held at Boma grounds at 10 am to pay their tribute.

At 3pm, a church service will be held at St Nathan Church of Uganda for requiem services.

On Friday, the body will be returned Engola’s ancestral home ahead of his burial on Saturday (May 13).