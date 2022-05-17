Soldier to spend 35 years in jail for murder

The UPDF Third Division court martial sitting in Ngariam Sub-county, Katakwi District, has convicted a soldier attached to 37th battalion to 35 years imprisonment for murder.

Prosecution led by Maj Kennedy Jeh on Saturday told court that on December 18, 2021, Private Moses Solomon Omuge, and three others staged an ambush in Achanga Parish, where he opened fire twice at Status Ikabat Opio, who later died of his wounds on the way to Katakwi hospital.

On the fateful day, Ikabat was in the company of his two brothers Emmanuel Elungat, 24, and Isaac Operemo, 22, as they searched for stolen animals at 8pm, after reporting a case of stolen animals at Achanga UPDF detach in Ngariam Sub-county.

Mr Jeh told court that Ikabat repeatedly identified himself to Omuge.

“There was moonlight, and the deceased, who was a childhood friend of private Omuge, made repeated calls but he never heeded,” the lead army prosecutor said.

Mr Jeh said Omuge fired one bullet at close range to the chest of Ikabat, and another at the back of the deceased.

He added that the other two relatives ran and alerted their relatives who reported the matter to Ngariam police post.

Mr Jeh said a postmortem confirmed the death was as a result of bullet wounds, adding that the bullets also corresponded with the ones in private Omuge’s gun.

Private Omuge, who was represented by Capt Elly Rugyendo as defence lawyer, blamed his actions on ill training and lack of proper judgment, adding that he only trained for four months and not as UPDF but as Local Defence Unit officer.

“Based on that, I call for lenient sentences from you, besides, I was doing government work in this area infested with cattle theft,” he pleaded.

Omuge said the deceased and the other two were also armed with bow and arrows, and his actions were in self-defence, a call which the army court said lacked merit.

While delivering his ruling, Col Francis Kateraho said Private Omuge was a childhood friend to the deceased and all witnesses indicated that the late repeatedly identified himself to the army officer but he recklessly acted in disregard of the law.

He said the actions of Omuge have dented the trust the community had in the force, adding that they need to send a signal to others.