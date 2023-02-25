Soldiers’ children to get free education – Museveni

President Museveni has instructed the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) leadership to offer free education from Primary to Secondary to direct children of soldiers to reduce their burden.

While speaking at the 12th Tarehe Sita annual thanksgiving breakfast on Saturday, Mr Museveni noted that the concept of free education for children of soldiers, spouses engaging themselves in money-making activities sponsored by the army, the idea of Wazelendo Sacco and the issue of wives using the barracks land for cultivation has been his wish since 1986.

“I and other freedom fighters were not paid for 17 years. The only thing we would get was food and clothes, and when we started getting payment, still it was small. I told the fighters that although we are getting little money, we can run institutional schools which will provide free education for children of soldiers in government/army-run primary and secondary schools,” he said.

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi assured President Museveni that the concept of free Primary and Secondary Education for the children of soldiers is in steady progress.

Gen Mbadi said the army is in charge of 36 primary schools, 11 secondary schools under the Uganda Primary Education (UPE) and Uganda secondary education (USE) respectively, four polytechnics and one medical school offering certificates in midwifery and other related areas.

He said the army primary schools this year enrolled 7691 students for primary and 5325 students for secondary schools compared to 2751 primary students and 2867 secondary students for the year 2022.

“We only have to work on the performance of these schools and we think with the arrangement of building brigade cantonments, we shall have these common user facilities improved especially in the area of schools, medical and also family stability,” Gen Mbadi said.

Gen Mbadi noted that the UPDF leadership has plans of establishing a University for the same children.

“The army started with a National Defence College (NDC) and we want it to become a degree-awarding institution focusing on science courses. We still have issues with the National Council for High Education but I think since Mama Janet is here with us, we shall get there,” he remarked.

Every year, UPDF dedicates Tarehe Sita celebrations to a special category that has a bondage with this revolution. Since 2011, UPDF has given attention to heroes of the revolution, living and then dead, widows of the revolution, children of the revolution, fallen comrades and soldiers with disabilities among others.