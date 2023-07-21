Speaker Among asks newly appointed judges to tackle backlog

The chairperson of the Parliament's Appointments committee who doubles as the Speaker of Parliament Ms Anita Among has asked the newly vetted 11 judges to focus on tackling high levels case backlog within the Judiciary.

In her call made shortly after she steered the committee that vetted the new acting judges, Ms Among argued that once the backlog is cleared, Ugandans will spend lesser time waiting for justice.

“I congratulate you upon being entrusted with the task by the appointing authority, and I want to urge you to join others in tackling the issue of case backlog that has hindered swift dispensation of justice,’’ Speaker Among said.



Among the newly appointed Judges that were vetted on Friday include Ms Flavia Nabakooza, Mr Philip Willebrod Mwaka, Mr Amos Kwizera, Mr David Samson Makumbi and Dr Christine Akello Echookit.

The others are MrJamson Karemani, the former spokesperson for the Judiciary, Ms Karemera Jacqueline Mwondha, Ms Aisah Naluze Batala, Ms Rosette Comfort Kania, Ms Patience Tumusiime Rubagumya and Mr Farouq Lubega.

The committee also vetted and approved the new executive director of Financial Intelligence Authority, Mr Samuel Wandera Were and the chairperson of the Education Service Commission, Prof Samuel Luboga Abimelech.

On July 4, Parliament okayed a request by the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs that sought to increase the number of High Court judges from the previous 83 to 151.