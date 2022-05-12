Speaker directs for speedy processing of the Tax bills

The Speaker of Parliament Ms Anita Among has directed the Parliamentary Committee on Finance to expedite the process of handling Tax Bills.

In her message issued at the start of the plenary session on Tuesday afternoon, Ms Among indicated that the need to have the Bills quickly processed is among others meant to allow parliament to deliver the final draft of the National Budget 2022/2023.

“I want to remind the committee of Finance Planning and Economic Development to finalise the tax bills so that we can embark on the committee of supply and finalise the budget in time," Ms Among said.

She added: “We need to have the budget ready and this can only be done after the tax bills have been passed. So from Tuesday, we should be able to look at the Tax Bills."

Ms Among also urged the Ministry of Finance leadership to closely work with the said committee chaired by the Kiboga East legislator Mr Keefa Kiwanuka so that tax Bills are handled and concluded on time.

"Minister [of Finance] you need to ensure that your members work throughout to have the tax bills ready so that we pass the budget before the statutory date of May 30, 2020," she said.