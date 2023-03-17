Speaker urges Busoga to vote out pro-gay MPs

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, has mobilised the electorate in Busoga Sub-region to vote out MPs who won’t support the Anti-Homosexuality Bill (2023).

Ms Among made the remarks while officiating at the commissioning of a solar power project at Naloose Primary School in Bugaya, Buyende District on Tuesday.

She said she foresees some MPs acting like the biblical Judas Iscariot, who betrayed Jesus Christ.

Ms Among called for collective responsibility and vigilance in naming and shaming legislators who promote homosexuality.

“I am going to bring a law on the Floor (of Parliament) that will protect our children from being recruited into homosexuality; so, ask your MPs to vote [support the law]. Shun those who will not have voted in its favour as betrayers,” Ms Among said.

The Speaker, who was responding to concerns raised by the locals on the rising homosexuality in schools, said the vice is “very bad and ill-intentioned”, so everybody must stand up to protect and preserve the generations ahead, adding that the litmus test is the proposed Bill.

She hailed the solar project as not only a fulfilment of campaign promises, but also supporting education enhancement and giving children in rural areas opportunity to study off candles.

Mr Moses Magogo, the Budiope East MP, said the solar power project is one of the programmes that will enhance education performance not only in his constituency, but the entire district.

“I am responding to the campaign critical areas identified as promised and with your daughter in-law (Among), we shall push Buyende to a better position. The District Education Officer (DEO) said there are 49 primary government-aided schools in Budiope East and I have already covered 20, while the rest will be powered before close of term,” Mr Magogo said.