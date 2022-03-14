Speeding Zawadi bus knocks man dead

A 43-year-old man died Sunday evening after a Gulu-bound bus owned by Zawadi Bus Company knocked him.

Francis Otim, a resident of Kal village, Pawel Langeta Parish, Opara Sub-county in Amuru District was riding a motorcycle when the bus lost control and knocked him at Payibi village, in Pabbo Town Council in Amuru District, eye witnesses said.

“It came at a terrible speed but failed to break at the humps around Payibi village, in Pabbo Town Council. The driver lost control and swerved off the road before knocking the cyclist,” Mr Alex Olal, one of the eyewitnesses said.



The Aswa River region police spokesman, Mr David Ongom Mudong, confirmed the accident stating that the driver is still at large but efforts are underway to apprehend him.

“Our Traffic and Road Safety department is investigating the accident which took place on Sunday night at about 8:20pm involving the Zawadi bus and the motorcycle,”he said.