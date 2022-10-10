Stanbic Bank, NMG equip Kisugu Health Centre III

The leaders of Kisugu Health Centre III and Wabigalo Parish in Makindye Division, have lauded Stanbic Bank and Monitor Publications Ltd, publisher of Daily Monitor newspaper, for improving maternal healthcare services in the area.

Mr John Omongo, the officer in charge of Kisugu Health Centre III, said the facility offers several services, including 200 deliveries and antenatal care with more than 1,000 attendances monthly.

“We appreciate Stanbic Bank and Daily Monitor for considering our facility and supporting us with mattresses for mothers who come for delivery and then mama kits which we will give to our pregnant mothers,” he said.

Ms Solome Nangoba Ssekatawa, the secretary of finance and administration Makindye Division, who represented the division Mayor, said many pregnant women cannot afford transport to go to Kiruddu Hospital.

“Many women have been suffering. When you come here, you find them lying down,” she said.

Mr Tony Glencross, the managing director of Nation Media Group-Uganda, said the donation is part of the 30th anniversary celebrations of Daily Monitor for delivering the truth.

“We are partnering with Stanbic Bank to plant trees and donate mattresses and mama kits to the health centre. It is a way of giving back to the community. Working with Stanbic Bank and the Ministry of Health on something like this is an honour,” he said.

Mr Abraham Ongenge, the bank’s chief finance officer, who represented Ms Anne Juuko, the chief executive officer, said the partnership is a demonstration of the trust between the two companies.

“Stanbic Bank partnered with Daily Monitor to celebrate 30 years by giving back to the community. We supported Daily Monitor to get the mattresses and mama kits and this month, we are going to give 20 other health facilities around the country in areas where we operate,” he said.

Dr John Paul Bagala, the Commissioner of Maternal Health, who represented Dr Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health, welcomed the donation.