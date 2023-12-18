Stolen gun recovered from shrine, UPDF soldier among eight detained 

Security agencies in Wakiso District have arrested eight people, including a UPDF soldier, on allegations of illegal possession of government stores.

The suspects were arrested in an operation to recover a gun that was stolen from a police officer attached to Namusera Police Post last Tuesday.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango told this publication on Friday that last Wednesday, the joint security team searched six traditional shrines in Namusera Parish with the aim of recovering the gun.

Mr Onyango said during the operation, they not only recovered the gun but also many items, including six pairs of uniforms, jackets, shoes, a belt, bag and cap, all belonging to the UPDF.

He added that they also discovered other army-branded materials such as a beret, water tin, a black bag with 1 cartridge, an army tent, a baton and the court martial guide book. Also found in the shrines were gun oil, motor vehicle number plates, counterfeit dollars and retirement documents belonging to Brig Ramathan Kyamulesire, a senior officer.

“Five shrines were all detailed searched and exhibits recovered and documented in the presence of both UPDF and police officers who conducted the operation, a case of possession of government stores was registered at Wakiso Police Station for further investigations,” he said.

Major Charles Kaboona, the UPDF First Division spokesperson, said the suspects are now under screening as investigations into the matter continue.

“The suspects are likely to appear in court martial when investigations are complete to answer the charges of Illegal possession of government stores,” he said.

In 2019, President Museveni directed the UPDF to reinforce the police operations within Kampala Metropolitan areas in order to end criminality.

The directive came at a time when the Kampala Metropolitan area was infiltrated by criminals who could target the business community, killing and robbing many.

Major Kaboona, said the UPDF implemented the presidential directive by forming operation squads under Tokoora within Kampala and surrounding areas with their headquarters based in Kawempe Division under the supervision of the UPDF First Division.

He said Operation Tokoora is meant to protect the industrial hubs and entire business community in Kampala city.