Stolen guns used in robberies in Mbale

Security agencies have discovered that the two guns that were stolen from Bungokho Police Station in Mbale District on November 24, 2022 were used in robberies committed in different parts in the district.

The guns, which have since been recovered, were stolen from the police station after unidentified thugs raided the facility.

The first gun was recovered on January 31 after police officers got information of a suspected criminal arrested by locals with a gun at Nangwasi Trading Centre in Nabumali Town Council in Mbale District.

The suspect led the police to the second gun on February 5. The gun had been hidden near Nambale water stream in Nashikhaso Village, Bushikori Parish, Bungokho Sub-county.

The Elgon Regional police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, said during the investigations, the four prime suspects, who have been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and murder, confessed to have raided and stolen the two SMG rifles from the police station.

“The suspects also told detectives that they used the guns to attack various people, including business people in Mbale District and neighbouring areas,” he said.

According to police, some of the robberies include the incident on December 2, 2022, where a group of thugs attacked Emma Wamutu and robbed him of Shs500,000 and a smart phone at Busiu Trading Centre.

Another incident happened on December 3, 2022 after the thugs attacked Hillary Muyizi at his shop and robbed him of Shs1,000,000 at Busoba Trading Centre in Mbale District.

On December 21, 2022, the thugs using the same guns shot to death David Masaba at his home at Nashikhaso Village, Bushikori Parish, Bungokho Sub-county in Mbale District.

On January 30, the same suspects attacked Kenneth Matanda, a resident of Bunamaliro “B” Village, Bukiende Sub-county in Mbale District and robbed him of Shs150,000, a smart phone and four bottles of waragi.

Mr Taitika identified the suspects as Ivan Wepukulu, 22, a boda boda rider, Emmanuel Wakoko, 21, Hassan Makombe, 15, and Ivan Kuloba Wekoye Kuloba,25, a boda boda rider.

The suspects are all residents of Nashikhaso Village Bushikori Parish, Bushikori Parish in Bungokho Sub-county, Mbale.

The detectives on Monday took the suspects to Bungokho Police Station to reconstruct the robbery scene.

The suspects were handcuffed separately and were guided by detectives and operatives to the scene of crime.

“The suspects led us after interrogating them. They reconstructed the scene and explained the role they played in the robberies,”Mr Taitika said.

The suspects also led police to Bukisukye Cell Lower, Mutoto ward in Mbale City, where they robbed Ms Makula Taluwa, a businesswoman, of Shs70,000 and an Ipad.

They told police that after the robbery, they shot in the air to scare away the locals.

The Mbale Resident District Commissioner, Ms Yasmin Nasike, said the recovery of guns brings relief to the people of Mbale and the neighbouring districts.

“These guns were used in the robberies and murder of a young man called David Masaba. We commend the community for cooperating with police,” she said.





BY YAHUDU KITUNZI





