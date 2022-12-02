Stone quarry kills two in Kamuli

Two people – a woman and a juvenile- died of suffocation after a stone quarry caved in and collapsed on them on Thursday.

The incident happened at Buzibirira Bukyemba Zone, Northern Division in Kamuli District at around 3pm.

A post mortem conducted by Kamuli General Hospital indicated the cause of death as suffocation leading to Hypoxia with multiple injuries on the trunk and fractured limbs for both deceased persons.

Kamuli fire brigade and locals retrieved the two deceased persons who have been identified as Fatuma Bakubereme, 36, a mother of four and Aaron Ekiribakuno, 13, a Primary five pupil of Buzibirira Primary School in Kamuli Municipality.

Busoga North Police Spokesperson Michael Kasadha said in a statement that investigations into the matter to ascertain what happened prior to the incident are on-going.

“The public is advised to be cautious and avoid moving to the quarry,” he said.

Mr Isabirye Fred Gakonere the LC1 Chairperson of Bukyemba Zone described the incident as tragic and advised residents to be extra cautious while at the quarry.

Mr Hassan Maka, a truck driver and husband to the deceased said he received the sad news on phone while at work. He said his work was the family’s main breadwinner in the family.

“She has been in that business for long from which she gets school fees and home income and it is an irreplaceable loss,” he said.



