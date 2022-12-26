Stop discouraging Christians from spending during Christmas – Busoga Bishop

The Bishop of Busoga Diocese, Rt Rev Paul Moses Samson Naimanhye, has disagreed with suggestions that celebrating Christmas is a waste of money and resources.

According to him, there are people, he didn’t name, who allegedly speak negatively about Christmas, while questioning why Christians use the festive season to buy new clothes, shoes, plenty of meat yet they buy expensive vehicles, build mansions and hold expensive graduation and wedding ceremonies.

“If God has blessed you and you have not died, why not celebrate Christmas and make yourself and your family happy?” the bishop wondered during prayers at Christ’s Cathedral in Bugembe, Jinja North City Division on Sunday.

The bishop said he disagrees with some of his religious leaders who say that because of school fees, people should not spend to celebrate Christmas, forgetting that Christians nowadays no longer produce many children like other religions.