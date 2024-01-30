Strengthen police capacity to reduce crime, leaders tell govt

Stakeholders in Bushenyi District have asked government to build the capacity of local councils and police to curb crime and advance ustice in the area.

During a Tuesday meeting for the It could be You campaign organised by Communication for Development Foundation Uganda, a local organisation, the leaders said if empowered, the local council courts and police could tackle high crime rate in Greater Bushenyi.

Simon Toloko, the Bushenyi Chief Magistrate, told the meeting that reducing and preventing crime is simple when using the down-up approach, which involves using LC courts and getting effective investigations from police.

“We just need to move down and strengthen the LC system, and the courts will oversee the LC courts. Police should strengthen the area of identifying possible offences that should be preferred against a person who has committed a crime,” he added.

The Bushenyi District probation officer Faith Amanya Betega said: "If LC1s can effectively perform, crime cannot continue. The moment LC1s and police work together as a committee, nothing will go beyond them, and if it goes beyond them, it will go to another level, and then other duty bearers will come into action,” she explained.

Bushenyi District chairperson Jafari Basajabalaba asked government to put in place a reasonable salary for LCs and police for effective law enforcement.

“Government must facilitate police in terms of remunerations and other allowances to enable them to do their work more efficiently and effectively. LCs must also be facilitated because you can’t give a person Shs10,000 per month when they are doing a commendable job,” he told the meeting.

The stakeholders, including religious leaders, LCs, police, and prisons, agreed to work together to prevent crime as a means to save citizens from entering the criminal justice system and solve the congestion at the Bushenyi main prison, which serves the greater Bushenyi area.

The 2022 research conducted by CDFU indicates that Bushenyi main prison, locally known as Nyamushekyera, is the most congested prison in Uganda, according to CDFU project officer, Mr. Ian Mwebesa, who said the prison was made to accommodate 150 inmates, but it has over 1000 inmates, a situation that is alarming.