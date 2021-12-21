Striking medical interns reject govt payment offer

Mr Kenneth Ssebabi Kakooza, a lawyer (centre), with some of the intern doctors at the High Court in Kampala. PHOTO | ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • The medical interns’ strike which started on November 8, has devastated health services as they are the frontline workers in many hospitals. 

Striking medical interns yesterday rejected government’s Shs1.5m offer and vowed to carry on with the strike until its revised upwards.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.