10,000 laboratory technicians announce strike on Tuesday

Doctors address the media about their strike in Kampala early this week. Photo/FILE

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • The development coincides with the Friday announcement by government that it has resolved the grievances of 1,400 medical interns who have been on strike since November 8.

Nearly 10,000 medical laboratory technicians in the country have announced a strike beginning next Tuesday because of low pay and failure to absorb their degree, masters and PhD holders in public service, among other reasons.

