Health minister, AG sued for firing medical interns

Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, appears before Parliament yesterday. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • Under their umbrella bodies—Federation for Uganda Medical Interns (FUMI) and Uganda Medical Association (UMA)—together with Centre for Health Human Rights and Development (CEHURD), the intern medics filed the case in the Kampala High Court yesterday.

Striking intern medics under their umbrella body have dragged the Health ministry’s top brass to court, challenging the legality of their dismissal from various hospitals.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.