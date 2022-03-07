Student shot dead as police quell violent strike

One student has been confirmed dead and scores injured during a violent strike at Gulu Central High School on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Gabriel Rwotomiya, a Senior Three student.

Eyewitnesses say he was shot atop a mango tree in the school compound while trying to escape from the school premises. People who saw the deceased's lifeless body being removed from the tree this morning and taken to the Gulu Regional Referral Hospital morgue said that the bullet shattered his jaws.

Several other students are nursing injuries at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital while others are still unconscious, the majority of them girls. Security rushed to deploy at Gulu Central High School in Bardege-Layibi division Gulu City on Sunday to quell a violent strike by the students protesting the decision by the management not to broadcast a live English football match between Manchester City and Manchester United.

This reporter visited the school this morning and found the computer laboratory, store, main hall, window panes, and eastern side of the perimeter wall fence damaged. The school bus was also badly damaged during the strike and has been towed to Gulu Central Police Station.

Mr Alfred Otema, the Bwonagweno Village Chairperson, says that a group of security officers comprising the police and soldiers used live bullets to contain the rowdy students.

Ms Nancy Agenorwot, an eyewitness and a neighbour to the school who offered first aid and rushed five injured female students to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital for treatment described the situation as disturbing.

One of the casual workers at the school who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that this is the worst experience at the school since its establishment about 30 years ago.

Ms Lamson Okello, the Director of Studies, said that the students turned rowdy after they were ordered to stop watching the football match and go for preps.

Heavily armed officers from the Field Force Unit and soldiers have maintained their presence at the school to avert any possible chaos.

Mr David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, said that he was yet to get details from the army since it is said that it was one of their officers who shot the student dead.