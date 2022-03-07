Student shot dead as police quell violent strike

Gulu Central High School sign post. Photo | URN

By  U R N

New Agency

Uganda Radio Network

What you need to know:

  • Security rushed to deploy at Gulu Central High School in Bardege-Layibi division Gulu City on Sunday to quell a violent strike by the students protesting the decision by the management not to broadcast a live English football match between Manchester City and Manchester United.   

One student has been confirmed dead and scores injured during a violent strike at Gulu Central High School on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Gabriel Rwotomiya, a Senior Three student. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.